SWS net satisfaction rating of Robredo drops

Allies of Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday said the 12-point drop in her net satisfaction rating would not deter her from living up to her role as “chief critic” of President Rodrigo Duterte, after declaring weeks ago that she would be the unifying voice of the opposition.

“Once she decides, that’s a firm decision from her,” Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat said, when asked by the Inquirer if the dip in the Vice President’s rating would make her reassess her role as the opposition leader.

Former Akbayan Rep. Ibarra Gutierrez, another Robredo ally, said the 37-percent satisfaction rating that Robredo received was “encouraging, but at the same time the 12-point drop also says she should work harder” even as she has transformed the vice presidency from being a spare tire role to an advocacy-driven position.

In the Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted from Dec. 3 to 6, Robredo posted a net satisfaction rating of +37 (58 percent satisfied minus 21 percent dissatisfied) from +49 (65 percent satisfied minus 16 percent dissatisfied) in September.

The net satisfaction rating of Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III declined by 7 points to +30 while that of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez dropped by 12 points to +10.

Results of the same survey released earlier showed President Duterte’s net satisfaction rating went down from +64 in September to +63 in December.

SWS considers a rating of +70 and above excellent; +50 to +69, very good; +30 to +49, good; and +10 to +29, moderate.

‘Statistical phenomenon’

The survey used face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adult respondents nationwide and had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3 percentage points for national percentages.

Alvarez said he was not bothered by the steep 12-point drop of his satisfaction rating. “We have to work harder!” he said in a text message.

On Monday, Pimentel called a likely “statistical phenomenon” the fact that the net satisfaction ratings of all top government executives, including his, went on a dive for the last quarter of the year.

He said he did not think something triggered the dip of his numbers as those of the other leaders shared the same thing.

“All dropped, hence no trigger. That may be a statistical phenomenon,” Pimentel said in text messages.

“So let us relax. Even the media should relax,” he added.

Asked how he would be able to overcome the dip in his numbers, Pimentel said: “Don’t overthink. That’s statistics for you.”

Pimentel has been at the helm of the Senate leadership for the past six months and so far only two measures were passed in the chamber when Congress adjourned for the Christmas and New Year celebrations two weeks ago.

These included the P3.35-trillion national budget for 2017, which Mr. Duterte signed into law last week and the postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections from October this year to October next year.

Expression of gratitude

Robredo is in the United States and could not be reached for comment. However, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) issued a statement still expressing gratitude to the “Filipino people for their continued trust and support.”

“We assure you that we are listening to your voice so we can serve you better. Through the Angat Buhay, the [OVP’s] poverty alleviation program, we are determined to continue our mission to uplift the lives of the poor and the marginalized,” the OVP said.

Gutierrez said that Robredo, as the “voice of the opposition,” engages and coordinates with other opposition groups on issues such as the campaign against extrajudicial killings, the restoration of capital punishment and the lowering of the age of criminal liability, and the return to power of the family of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Also expect the Vice President to “assert the (international) tribunal ruling” on the West Philippine Sea, after it has been seemingly relegated to the backburner by the administration, Gutierrez said.

Baguilat, Robredo’s fellow Liberal Party member who is with the independent minority in the House of Representatives, said that without a Cabinet position, “the Vice President should decide now what would be her role aside from being the chief critic of the President.” —WITH INQUIRER RESEARCH AND DJ YAP