Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Close  
newsinfo / Headlines
  • share this

Duterte: I didn’t order police to kill

/ 12:15 AM December 29, 2016
Rodrigo Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte. Pool Photo via AP File Photo

DAVAO CITY—President Rodrigo Duterte has categorically denied ordering  authorities to just shoot and kill drug suspects even as he dismissed  criticisms that those who died outside of police operations were victims of extrajudicial killings.

“Did I tell you to kill? I did not. I never said you should kill drug  pushers,”  Duterte said in a speech before village officials here on Tuesday.

He said that what he had been telling authorities all the time was to make sure  they were not harmed by drug-crazed pushers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If they put up a fight, then shoot them. But those being shot at the back,  those wrapped in plastic, that’s not ours,”  he said, referring to victims  who were summarily executed and were dumped almost everywhere.

He said, in police operations, pushers were getting killed because they had  put up a fight.

“I have been telling you (authorities), don’t let them (drug suspects)  outsmart you,”  the President said in Visayan.

It was not the first time that Duterte denied ordering authorities to just  kill drug suspects, although he underscored the need for them to stay alive  during antidrug operations.

He also pledged to stand by policemen and soldiers, who would  face charges in line with the performance of their duties.

“All those you are executing as I ordered, it’s on me. Mine and mine  alone,”  he earlier said.

Duterte said authorities should not fear the prospect of being  jailed.

“Don’t be afraid (because) you might be charged. I take solace from my  statement. I am there for you,”  he said.

“This is what I have to say: Do your duty. If you are ordered for an  operation against ‘shabu’ (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and you face  charges, I will be there. In the fulfillment of duty or in performance of  your mandate, you will have my support 100 percent. I will not allow you to  go to jail. I will be jailed first,”  he added.

During his speech, the President, however, said big-time  pushers need not put up a fight.

“I’ll just call a priest to administer the last rites,”  Duterte said, adding that he could not tolerate drugs.

“Like what happened in San Juan. They were lucky I was not (there). If  there was that big haul of shabu, I will really kill you,” he said in between expletives, referring to the arrest of six suspects during the  Dec. 23 raid by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (Pdea) on a clandestine shabu laboratory  in San Juan City.

Duterte said that, if he had been there, the suspects would have been killed.

“Let’s not resort to drama. I, myself, will shoot them if nobody would  shoot them,”  he said—ALLAN NAWAL

TAGS: campaign against illegal drugs, drug killings, extrajudicial killings, Oplan Tokhang, Rodrigo Duterte, Summary Executions, war on drugs
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net


© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved