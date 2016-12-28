Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Jewish settler leader calls John Kerry ‘ignorant’

/ 09:13 PM December 28, 2016
In this Nov. 24, 2015 file photo, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves as he boards the plane on departure from Israel after meetings in Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Ramallah. A senior leader of a Jewish settlement council is calling U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry "a stain on American foreign policy" and "ignorant of the issues." Oded Revivi, chief foreign envoy of the Yesha Council, made the remarks ahead of Kerry's final policy speech on Mideast peace Wednesday. AP

JERUSALEM — A senior leader of a Jewish settlement council is calling U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry “a stain on American foreign policy” and “ignorant of the issues.”

Oded Revivi, chief foreign envoy of the Yesha Council, made the remarks ahead of Kerry’s final policy speech on Mideast peace Wednesday.

Revivi said Kerry is “the worst secretary of state in history” who “chose to stab his closest ally in the back” and knows little about the realities of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Israel is angry the U.S. allowed a resolution to pass in the United Nations Security Council calling settlements a “flagrant violation” of international law. Israel accuses the U.S. of orchestrating the resolution.

Kerry oversaw failed Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in 2013-2014. TVJ

