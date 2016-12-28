DSWD: P31-M worth of relief aid given to Typhoon ‘Nina’ victims

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Wednesday reported to have provided P31-million worth of relief assistance to families affected by Typhoon “Nina.”

DSWD in a statement said that they were still providing assistance to the families in evacuation centers and working closely with concerned field offices to ensure continuous aid.

Nina has displaced a total of 77,925 families or 340,835 individuals, and there are still 42,531 families or 179,269 people staying in evacuation centers.

The DSWD relief assistance amounting to P31,018,264 includes family food packs and food and nonfood items, such as malong, mosquito nets, blankets, and hygiene kits.

“The DSWD continues to monitor the condition of families affected by ‘Nina’ who are still staying in evacuation centers. We have provided additional augmentation assistance to the evacuees though the local government units (LGUs),” said Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

“As what President Rodrigo Duterte said, ‘the government will help our kababayans to recover their bearings,’” Taguiwalo added.

She asked LGUs to immediately inform DSWD as soon as supplies of their goods ran low, and reminded those who were affected to not hesitate to go to LGUs to demand relief assistance.

DSWD is also appealing for volunteers to help prepare food packs for the evacuees.