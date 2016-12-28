Lady drug pusher, 2 others nabbed in Quezon

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested three alleged notorious drug dealers, one of them a woman, in a buy-bust operation in Candelaria town in Quezon province Tuesday evening, police said.

Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police director, said Candelaria anti-drug operatives led by Senior Insp. Marcelino Platino, collared the suspects Ronald Dimaunahan, Reggie de Chavez and Jessica Alcantara after selling “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to an undercover policeman in Barangay (village) Malabanban Sur at about 10:30 p.m.

Seized from the suspects were three small plastics of shabu weighing 1.78 grams worth P3,300.

The three, all listed in the police drug watch list as drug pushers, were tagged as suppliers of shabu to drug users in Malabanban Sur and nearby villages. CBB