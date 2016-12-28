Aguirre lauds NBI for P6-B drug bust

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Tuesday praised the National Bureau of Investigation for seizing nearly 900 kilograms of high grade “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth roughly P6 billion as part of a street-dealing crackdown in just the first six months of the Duterte administration.

Aguirre said President Duterte’s lethal war on drugs has already doubled the total amount of drug busts made during the six years of the Aquino administration.

“The biggest so far in history and the street value of P6 billion. I believe during the term of President PNoy and [former Interior Secretary] Mar Roxas, they were saying that they hauled in around P3 billion in six years. In six months’ time, we beat what they achieved in six years,” said Aguirre.

Despite criticisms from human rights groups over the high body count in the drug war, Aguirre said these major drug busts proved that the administration was winning.