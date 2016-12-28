Oriental Mindoro losses from ‘Nina’ hit P56M

CITY OF CALAPAN – Oriental Mindoro has so far lost P56 million in agricultural produce due to Typhoon Nina, local authorities reported.

The Oriental Mindoro disaster risk reduction and management council said on Tuesday the partial damage report placed losses in agriculture at P56 million so far, while 811 families were reported to have been displaced by the typhoon.

The Oriental Mindoro provincial council earlier declared a state of calamity in the City of Calapan and four municipalities after convening Tuesday morning in the wake of typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-ten).

Aside from Calapan, the declaration covers the towns of Baco, SanTeodoro, Puerto Galera, Naujan and five coastal barangays in Pola.

Meanwhile, Iraya Soledad Likdawan, a Mangyan woman and a resident of Sitio Sipit Siburan in Barangay (village) Villaflor in Puerto Galera town was found dead by her tribesmen under the bark of a lanzones tree swept away by floods Tuesday afternoon in Sitio Ibuyi in Barangay Calsapa, San Teodoro, MDRRM officer Opher Atienza said.

Brothers Zaldy and Michael Hulgo were reported missing after supposedly drowning at Subaan River in Naujan town. SFM