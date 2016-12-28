Special police courts urged

Sen. Richard Gordon has proposed the creation of special police courts across the country, citing the urgency to bring speedy justice in cases of police abuse as bodies pile up in President Duterte’s take-no-prisoner campaign against illegal drugs.

“There is a growing need to ensure that the police’s execution of its duty follows its rules of engagement and is within the purview of the law,” Gordon said in Senate Bill No. 1274 filed this month, as he noted Mr. Duterte’s stance against illegal drugs and criminality.

He proposed that police courts be established in every province and city in the country, with the judge required to possess the same qualifications as those appointed to Regional Trial Courts.

“This bill seeks to shield the citizenry from the use by the police of unbridled power, leading to violation of constitutional rights by providing a special court that will provide speedy and impartial trial of all complaints against the police in the performance of their duties,” said Gordon, chair of the Senate committee on justice and human rights.

He cited the state’s duty to “prosecute police elements through a special court that will provide the public fair, impartial and speedy disposition of complaints for violations of constitutional rights and Philippine National Police Rules of Engagement” committed by police officers.