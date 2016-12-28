4 dead as war on drugs takes no holiday

There was no letup in the war on drugs during the holiday season as four suspected drug users were killed in alleged shootouts with the Quezon City police right after Dec. 25.

A drug bust in Barangay Santa Monica in Novaliches left 26-year-old Carlito Batac dead on Monday night.

The police said Batac was an illegal drug peddler who was also on the Novaliches police watch list. He reportedly shot it out with policemen whom he sold drugs to inside his house.

He was rushed to Novaliches District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Recovered from him were six sachets of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and a Colt .45-cal. pistol with a defaced serial number.

Around nine hours later, three more drug suspects died in the hands of policemen after an entrapment operation on East Riverside Street at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Killed were Jerome Tan, 28; Alvin Yumang, 27; and Regidor Gabejan. All three were residents of Caloocan City but were allegedly on the watch list of Barangay Paraiso in Quezon City.

They died on the spot after reportedly shooting it out with Masambong policemen. Retrieved from them were three Colt .45-cal pistols and two sachets of suspected shabu.