Cop mauled, robbed after warning gamblers in Las Piñas

A Las Piñas policeman was mauled and robbed by a group of people after he accosted them for gambling on the street on Christmas Day.

PO3 Joeffrey Oraya, assigned at the Las Piñas Police Community Precinct 1, was on patrol on Lopez Compound in Barangay Daniel Fajardo at 4 a.m. Sunday when he saw around 11 people playing cara y cruz.

When Oraya accosted them, the group mauled him, leaving him injured, according to the police report submitted to Chief Insp. Romeo Britanico, head of the Las Piñas police investigation unit.

The group also took his 9 mm Pietro Beretta pistol (serial number M1998Z), his wallet containing P20,000 in cash and different identification cards.

Three of the suspects were later arrested in followup operations: Jovito Cayabyab, 32; Rosalina Cayabyab, 29; and Jujim Mijaree, 21. —Dexter Cabalza