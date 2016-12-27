Duterte announces P50M aid to farmers displaced by ‘Nina’

MANILA — President Duterte flew to Catanduanes and Camarines Sur provinces, on Tuesday, to personally oversee the distribution of relief goods to residents affected by Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-ten) in the Bicol region and announce a P50-million aid to farmers displaced by the typhoon

In his speech in Pili town, Camarines Sur, Mr. Duterte assured the typhoon victims of immediate assistance from various government agencies to help them recover from the disaster.

“The thing is, after a catastrophe, war, fire, calamity, we really (have) to go back immediately to the normal ways. We should not wait and wallow in self-pity,” the President said.

“We should get up the next day. We return to normalcy as soon as possible,” he continued.

The firebrand leader skipped the typical ceremonial distribution of relief items to the displaced residents, saying he found the gesture “corny.”

“I would like to assure you that we are here to help. Nothing more. I did not come here for any other reason. For us, it’s our job,” he said.

Mr. Duterte said Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol had told him that at least P50 million in financial assistance would be distributed “at once” by the Department of Agriculture to affected farmers.

He said he might double the amount “as long as there is no corruption.” SFM