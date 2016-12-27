Duterte refuses ‘for show’ giving of relief goods in Bicol

PILI, Camarines Sur – President Rodrigo Duterte briefly visited victims of typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-ten) in Catanduanes and Camarines Sur to check on relief operations and as earlier announced, to distribute relief goods Tuesday afternoon.

But upon arriving at the venue of his public appearance, Mr. Duterte refused to lead the ceremonial distribution of relief goods at the capitol, describing the practice as political propaganda.

“Style bulok yan, ayaw na ayaw ko yan! (That style is rotten. I do not like that),” he said.

President Duterte visited storm-hit Virac, Catanduanes where several hundred people went to capitol grounds to see and hear him at around 3 p.m.

However, he assured Catandunganons that assistance would be made immediately available, with the final amount to be known before New Year.

“I hope you would recover your bearings,” the President stated, calling on typhoon victims not to despair.

The beneficiaries were given relief packs that were unloaded by a C130 plane from Mactan airport in Cebu Monday afternoon. The food packs were from Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 7.

Mr. Duterte also visited Pili town in Camarines Sur where he also refused to distribute relief goods from DSWD to families affected by typhoon “Nina.”

Mr. Duterte arrived around 4:45 p.m. at the administrative building of the capitol in Barangay (village) Cadlan where he delivered a short speech.

Two hundred beneficiaries received their packs after Duterte left at 5:16 p. m.

Included in the relief packs were six kilos of rice, four cans of corned beef, four cans of sardines, a malong, a blanket and a mosquito net. (@JuanEscandorINQ, @InquirerSLB) SFM