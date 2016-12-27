Robredo ‘seems to have amplified’ martial law concern — Palace

Vice President Leni Robredo seemed to amplify the fear for the return of martial law with her comment on President Rodrigo Duterte’s martial law statements, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

“Vice President Leni seems to have amplified her concerns and seems to make it appear as if President was actively planning to do it. But if you read it in context, it was not in that way,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella told reporters in a Palace briefing.

Abella was reacting to the statement of Robredo who said she was appalled by the implications of the President’s recent martial law statements. Robredo said martial law “is the worst Christmas gift to the Filipino people.”

In a speech in Pampanga on December 22, Duterte said he wanted the declaration of martial law to be the prerogative of the Chief Executive without the approval of Congress and the Supreme Court.

“In context, the President was saying that if martial law was taken for what it was supposed to be, which is to protect and preserve the safety of the people, then it should be facilitated,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a news briefing in Malacañang.

Duterte has drawn criticisms for his recent martial law statements but his presidential legal counsel earlier said that Robredo “may have not understood the context under which the President made the martial law statements.” JE/rga