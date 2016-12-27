Ex-cop admits links to Davao blast

COTABATO CITY—A former policeman—who was arrested along with four other suspected members of the Maute group in Maguindanao last week—admitted his participation in the September 2 Davao City night market blast that killed 15 people and wounded 67 others.

Jessy Original (not Orihinal as earlier reported) said he served as a lookout during the bomb attack. He said he stayed inside a vehicle not far from Roxas Avenue, where the night market was located.

“In the planning (of bombing), I was tasked to serve as a lookout,” Original, who was now being detained in the holding cell of the police’s Criminal Detection and Investigation Group of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao here, told reporters.

He said his task was to alert his companions on the possible presence of policemen while they planted the explosive.

Original, who was formerly connected with the Antipolo Police Office, also told reporters that he actively participated in the February and November attacks in Butig, Lanao del Sur and fought alongside Maute group members against government forces.

He said he and other Maute group members left Butig for the mountains of Cararao on the borders of Lanao Sur and Maguindanao to evade government security forces, who have been pursuing them from Butig.

“We hid in the mountains, we proceeded to the hinterlands of Barira,” he said.

Original was arrested with suspected Maute members Ibrahim Arumpac, Hamza Bagul, Musa Rasamallah and Mohammad Said Biniday, in Barangay (village) Nabalawag in Barira, Maguindanao on Thursday last week.

Senior Supt. Agustin Tello, the Maguindanao police chief, said the suspects were also in possession of at least six vehicles—a Toyota Tamaraw FX (ULB-358), a gray Mitsubishi Adventure (DSL-162), a white Mitsubishi Montero (AEX-783), a white Toyota Fortuner (TDQ-440), a silver Toyota Fortuner (TQK-892) and a van—when arrested.

He said the joint police and Army team acted on a tip on the presence of Maute supporters in the area.

Members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Barira also helped in locating the suspects, Tello said.

Original, a Muslim convert, said he wanted to be detained and tried in Antipolo so his family could visit him. RAM