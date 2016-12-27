Malaysian boy’s penis severed in botched laser circumcision

KAJANG — A routine circumcision for a 10-year-old boy went horribly wrong when his penis was severed during a laser-based procedure at a clinic in Taman Cheras Utama here.

It was learned that the incident occurred at about 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 20 at the clinic during the surgery, which was performed using a laser scalpel.

Soon after the procedure, the doctor told the father of the boy that he had accidentally cut off the head of his son’s penis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy was rushed to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM), which then referred him to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for surgery to reattach the head of his penis.

The father of the boy lodged a police report at HKL upon advice from a doctor there.

It was learned that the doctor who performed the initial surgery has 21 years of experience and is a graduate from the University of Karachi in Pakistan.

The clinic, which has been operating for 15 years, is not registered with the Health Ministry.

The doctor has since lodged a report over the incident, admitting that an accident had occurred during the procedure.

When contacted, Kajang OCPD Asst Comm Othman Nanyan confirmed that the incident had indeed taken place./rga