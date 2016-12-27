Tuesday, December 27, 2016
DESPITE ALLEGED PLAN OF EX-US ENVOY TO ‘UNDERMINE’ PRESIDENT

Duterte still enjoys people’s trust—Palace

By: - Reporter / @MRamosINQ
/ 01:19 PM December 27, 2016
President Duterte meets villagers in Basilan.

President Rodrigo Duterte still has the support of the people.

Malacañang issued this statement on Tuesday after a newspaper report claimed former US Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg made a “blueprint to undermine” Mr. Duterte’s six-month-old administration.

Ernesto Abella, the President’s spokesperson, said the US State Department had already denied participation in a supposed plot to unseat the President.

“The President continues to enjoy the trust of the people and… (they) apparently appreciate what he’s doing,” Abella told a news briefing.

He also pointed out that Goldberg himself purportedly admitted that ousting Mr. Duterte would be “difficult.”

Asked if agreed with the former US ambassador’s assessment, Abella said: “I don’t have any opinion. I’m just a spokesperson. I don’t need to agree.”

Despite the spiraling drug killings in the country, Mr. Duterte has kept his popularity as he registered “excellent” ratings in recent surveys.

