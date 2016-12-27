Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Inquirer calls for support for victims of Typhoon Nina

12:33 PM December 27, 2016

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief and fund drive to victims of Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-Ten).

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. BDO account number: 007960018860.

For inquiries, please call Connie Kalagayan or Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig of the Inquirer Corporate Affairs office at tel. no. 897-8808 and email ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

