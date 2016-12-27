Inquirer calls for support for victims of Typhoon Nina

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief and fund drive to victims of Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-Ten).

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. BDO account number: 007960018860.

For inquiries, please call Connie Kalagayan or Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig of the Inquirer Corporate Affairs office at tel. no. 897-8808 and email ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

