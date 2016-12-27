Bato: PH not yet ready for firecracker ban this year

Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Tuesday said the Philippines was not yet ready for a total ban on firecrackers for the holiday revelry this year, echoing a remark of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, Dela Rosa said it might be too late to impose a cracker ban as sellers and producers had already bought their materials.

“Baka hindi pa handa ang Pilipinas sa ganyang policy. Tignan natin next year, mahaba-haba ‘yung time sa information dissemination sa mga tao lalo na sa mga gumagawa ng firecracker, kapag hindi pa nakakabili ng components nila sa abroad,” Dela Rosa said.

(The Philippines might not be ready for this policy. We’ll see next year because this requires a long information dissemination especially for those making firecrackers as they may have already purchased components abroad.)

In November, after an accident at a firework factory in Bulacan killed two children, Duterte said he was thinking of imposing a nationwide ban on the use and manufacture of firecrackers in the country, similar to a policy he introduced in his hometown of Davao City when he was still mayor. But the President said he would like Congress to first act on it.

Duterte then said it was “too late” and “unfair” to immediately implement the ban as manufacturers had already brought their raw materials.

In 2002, the Davao City council passed Ordinance No. 060-02 which prohibits the manufacture, sale, distribution, possession, or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices in the city.

The Department of Health has also drafted an executive order on firecrackers and pyrotechnics. Under the EO, only trained professionals will be allowed to handle firecrackers in controlled areas. IDL/rga