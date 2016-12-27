Alleged drug pusher nabbed in Tayabas

LUCENA CITY—Police arrested a suspected drug pusher in Tayabas City in an illegal drug buy-bust operation on Monday during the wrath of Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-Ten).

Supt. Arturo Brual Jr, Tayabas police chief, said a concerned citizen tipped off police on the drug-related activities of Fauntleroy Talavera, one of the major peddlers of methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” in the city.

Lawmen nabbed Talavera after he sold a small plastic of “shabu” to an undercover policeman in Barangay (village) Angustias Z-4 around 3:00 p.m. Seized from the suspect were 11 small plastic sachets of “shabu” ready for distribution weighing a total of 1.76 grams worth P3,250.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect was on the police drug watchlist. RAM/rga

RELATED STORIES