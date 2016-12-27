Second victim of shooting by guard dies on Dec. 25

CEBU CITY—One of two victims of a road rage case here died on Christmas Day, three days after he and his father were shot by a security guard who found the victims’ sports utility vehicle (SUV) blocking entry to a project site that the shooter had been guarding.

Gerik Paderanga, 37, died of a bullet wound in the nape past 11 p.m. on Dec. 25 at a hospital in the city.

His father, Goering, 62, was killed shortly after they were shot by guard Jonathan Sanchez on F. Ramos Street near the victims’ law office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gerik would be buried in the same grave in Angelicum Garden of Angels Cemetery where Goering had been buried, according to Ian Sapayan, a relative of the Paderangas.

Gerik was about to board his Isuzu Trooper when Sanchez came and shot him in the nape on Dec. 22. Goering, husband of Judge Sylva Aguirre-Paderanga of the Regional Trial, Court Branch 16, heard the shots and rushed out of the office. Sanchez shot Goering, too. Goering died at a hospital shortly after.

The Paderangas’ law office was along a narrow road leading to the construction site of a condominium being built by Crown Regency Club Ultima, a company owned by the late billionaire Richard King.