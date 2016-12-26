1,500 food packs arrive via C130 in ‘Nina’ stricken Catanduanes

VIRAC, Catanduanes – A C130 plane from Mactan airport in Cebu unloaded 1,500 food packs for victims of typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-ten) in Virac town in Catanduanes province Monday afternoon.

The food packs were from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 7.

According to Josephine Belotindos of DSWD, each box is good for three days consumption for each family.

Two more planes are coming in from Mactan on Tuesday to deliver more food and goods for the storm victims.

On its way back to Mactan, 15 stranded commercial flight passengers boarded the C130 to try to get flights to Manila so they could catch up with outbound international flights.

Ferry service will resume tomorrow along with regular daily flights to and from Catanduanes.

