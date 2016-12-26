Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

1,500 food packs arrive via C130 in ‘Nina’ stricken Catanduanes

VIRAC, Catanduanes – A C130 plane from Mactan airport in Cebu unloaded 1,500 food packs for victims of typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-ten) in Virac town in Catanduanes province Monday afternoon.

The food packs were from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 7.

According to Josephine Belotindos of DSWD, each box is good for three days consumption for each family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two more planes are coming in from Mactan on Tuesday to deliver more food and goods for the storm victims.

On its way back to Mactan, 15 stranded commercial flight passengers boarded the C130 to try to get flights to Manila so they could catch up with outbound international flights.

Ferry service will resume tomorrow along with regular daily flights to and from Catanduanes.

RELATED VIDEO

TAGS: Albay, Pagasa weather updates, Philippine news updates, Typhoon Nina
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net


© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved