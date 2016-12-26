Weaker ‘Nina’ blows out toward South China Sea

A weakened Typhoon “Nina” (international name Nock-Ten) — possibly the last this year — continued to move toward the South China Sea on Monday afternoon, the state weather bureau said.

Lubang Island and the western portion of Batangas were under Signal No. 2, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

Southern Zambales, Bataan, the rest of Batangas, Cavite and Northern portions of Occidental and Oriental Mindoro were placed under Signal No. 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderate to heavy rains were expected within the 300 kilometer diameter of the typhoon.

Nina was last located 75 kilometers southwest of Subic, Olongapo.

The typhoon packed maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 180 kph. It moved 20 kph west northwest.

Nina made eight landfalls before it left the Philippine landmass on Monday afternoon. It slammed Bato, Catanduanes; Sagnay, Camarines Sur; San Andres, Quezon; Torrijos, Marinduque; Verde Island, Batangas City; Tingloy, Batangas; Calatagan, Batangas; and Lubang Island.

Pagasa warned against sea travel over the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Nina may be the last typhoon to hit the country for 2016./rga