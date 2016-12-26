Bacolod thief kills 2, steals P1-M cash in Christmas Day robbery

BACOLOD CITY – It was a bloody Christmas Day at a store here.

A lone robber barged into JDS Mindoro Enterprises Corp. on Locsin Street here past 7:30 p.m. and opened fire at the people inside.

The owner and the security guard died after they were shot in the head while three Chinese nationals were wounded.

The perpetrator escaped with P1 million in cash, which was the sales of the store for three days.

Chief Insp. Eugene Tolentino, Bacolod City Police Office Station 1 commander, said they were pursuing some leads, including the possibility that the bloody heist might be an inside job because the robber was familiar with the operations of the store.

Changle Wu and his employees were about to close for business when a man armed with an M-16 rifle barged in and fired at them, shooting Wu in the head.

Security Jilbert Mayang was killed on the spot after he was also shot in the head.

Three other Chinese nationals were hurt. They were identified as Yuan Long Hang, Zhang Xiao Dong and Wei Quang Hang.

Wei was hit in the left side of his body while Zhang sustained gunshot wounds in the right thigh and upper right side of his body and Yuan, in his right buttocks.

The perpetrator, who was wearing a helmet, then took the money before going back to his motorcycle and sped off. JE/rga