‘Nina’ weakens further, typhoon signals lowered

Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-Ten) continued to weaken on Monday afternoon as it moved toward the West Philippine Sea, according to the state weather bureau.

In its 5 p.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Nina packed maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 180 kph.

It was last plotted at 75 kilometers southwest of Subic in Olongapo City as it moved west northwest at 20 kph.

Storm warning Signal No. 2 was hoisted over Lubang Island and western portion of Batangas, while Signal No. 1 was raised over southern Zambales, Bataan, rest of Batangas, Cavite, and norther portions of Occidental and Oriental Mindoro.

Storm warning signals elsewhere have already been lifted.

Pagasa said estimated rainfall amount is from moderate to heavy within the 300 km diameter of the typhoon. Sea travel is risky over the seaboards of northern Luzon, it added.

Nina is expected is to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Wednesday morning./rga