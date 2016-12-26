Typhoon Nina weakens after landfall in Batangas

Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-Ten) continued to weaken after making landfall over Tingloy, Batangas, the state weather bureau said midday Monday.

Nina packed maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph), down from 140 kph, near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph, moving westward at 20 kph.

The typhoon was last located over the vicinity of Tingloy, Batangas.

Batangas, northern portions of Occidental and Oriental Mindoro including Lubang Islands were placed under Signal No. 3, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

Areas under Signal No. 2 were Metro Manila, Rizal, southern Quezon, Marinduque, Cavite, Laguna and rest of Mindoro provinces.

Signal No. 1 was placed over the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Bulacan, Pampanga, southern Zambales, Romblon, Camarines Note, Bataan and Calamian Group of Islands.

Nina will continue to bring moderate to heavy rains within its 400 kilometer radius, and is expected to exit the Philippine landmass in the afternoon.

Sea travel remained not advisable over the seaboards of Northern Luzon. IDL