Monday, December 26, 2016
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Albay orders full decampment of 165,000 storm evacuees

/ 11:33 AM December 26, 2016
Residents sit in a truck after the local government implemented preemptive evacuations at Barangay Matnog, Daraga, Albay province on December 25, 2016, due to the approaching typhoon Nock-Ten. Babies, toddlers and old people were loaded onto military trucks in the Philippines on December 25 as thousands fled from the path of a powerful typhoon barrelling towards the disaster-prone archipelago. / AFP PHOTO

Residents sit in a truck after the local government implemented preemptive evacuations at Barangay Matnog, Daraga, Albay province on December 25, 2016, due to the approaching typhoon Nock-Ten.
Babies, toddlers and old people were loaded onto military trucks in the Philippines on December 25 as thousands fled from the path of a powerful typhoon barrelling towards the disaster-prone archipelago. / AFP PHOTO

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay—The Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (Apsemo) has ordered dull decampment of 41,903 families or 165,869 persons who flee the wrath of Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-en) Monday morning.

Cedric Daep, head of Apsemo, said this excludes families with damaged houses and living in areas prone to flooding and landslide who will remain inside the evacuations centers.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

BACKSTORY: Typhoon Nina evacuees in Bicol rise to 300,000

“Those who are still prone to flooding and landslide will stay inside evacuation centers until 12 noon,” he said.

Daep said the province is now on response and recovery phase.

TAGS: Albay, Bicol, decampment, Evacuation, Nina, Nock-Ten, Typhoon Nina, Weather
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net


© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved