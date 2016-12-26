Albay orders full decampment of 165,000 storm evacuees

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay—The Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (Apsemo) has ordered dull decampment of 41,903 families or 165,869 persons who flee the wrath of Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-en) Monday morning.

Cedric Daep, head of Apsemo, said this excludes families with damaged houses and living in areas prone to flooding and landslide who will remain inside the evacuations centers.

“Those who are still prone to flooding and landslide will stay inside evacuation centers until 12 noon,” he said.

Daep said the province is now on response and recovery phase.