‘Nina’ leaves 3 dead in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY—The Philippine National Police has confirmed 3 deaths during the onslaught of Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-Ten) in Albay.

Senior Superintendent Antonino Cirujales, provincial director of Albay police, said the victims were identified as Espelita Marilad, 57, who died after being hit by the fallen concrete wall inside their house in Balangibag village of Polangui town, around 8 p.m. on Christmas Day, and a couple identified as Antonio Calingacion, 73, and Teresita Calingacion, 70.

The couple died of drowning in Viga River of Balinad village, also in Polangui, around 6 a.m. Monday.

Cedric Daep, head of Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office, said they were still verifying if the deaths could be considered as casualties of typhoon “Nina.” RAM/rga

