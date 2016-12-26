Albay placed under state of calamity in wake of ‘Nina’

LEGAZPI CITY—The province of Albay was placed under a state of calamity after typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-ten) left the Bicol region Monday.

Vice Governor Harold Imperial said the provincial board, in a special session, passed Resolution 255-2016 allowing all the local government units to utilize the 30 percent of their quick response

fund.

Based on the data of Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (Apsemo), there were 41,903 families or 165,869 persons evacuated since Saturday. “Nina” left several towns flooded and houses damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday morning, Apsemo ordered all concerned agencies to conduct post-disaster damage and needs assessment. RAM/rga

RELATED STORIES

RELATED VIDEO