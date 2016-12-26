Typhoon Nina evacuees in Bicol rise to 300,000

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay—At least 71,361 families or 319,838 persons spent their Christmas day in evacuation centers as Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-Ten) brought howling winds and dumped rains in Bicol region.

Based on the report of Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Bicol, 42,859 families or 171,652 persons were evacuated in Albay while 372 families or 1,244 persons in Camarines Norte were displaced. 23,980 families or 106,378 persons in Camarines Sur, 6,408 families or 29,406 persons in Catanduanes, 2,199 families or 10,796 in Sorsogon and 59 families or 362 persons in Masbate also had to leave their homes.

Nina made its 2nd landfall in Sagñay, Camarines Sur around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, after making landfall in Bato, Catanduanes at 6:30 p.m., leaving some provinces flooded and undetermined number of houses damaged.

The OCD Bicol is still coordinating with different local disaster offices on the damages brought by the typhoon