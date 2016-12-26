Duterte seeks people’s support to bring peace, progress

President Duterte has sought the Filipino people’s support in bringing about peace and economic development in the country this holiday season.

Unlike in his typical speeches, Mr. Duterte did not mention his administration’s brutal drug war in his first Christmas message as the country’s Chief Executive.

“The true essence of Christmas is built on the message of both peace and generosity,” the President said.

“May this year’s Christmas serve as an inspiration in bringing lasting peace and in attaining inclusive economic growth for the country. Together, let us join hands to build a peaceful and progressive Philippines,” he said.

Amid the recent survey showing nearly 80 percent of Filipinos fear falling victim to the unabated extrajudicial killings, the President vowed to “make our people feel safer and more comfortable.”

Mr. Duterte, who won the May balloting on a single platform of ending the drug menace within the first six months of his administration—a promise he had failed to keep—said securing peace in the country “remains as one of my main thrusts in governance.”

“We in the government are walking the extra mile to offer the olive branch of peace to all,” he said.

He added: “As your President, I will bring food on the table, create more job opportunities and make our people feel safer and more comfortable.”