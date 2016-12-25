‘Nina’ sends winds howling over Bicol

NAGA CITY – Strong winds brought by typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nick-ten) howled all over Bicol region on Sunday evening after it made landfall over Catanduanes.

Residents in all six provinces of the region took to social media and authorities to report the strong winds that felled trees and “roared” through homes.

According to Lucena Bermeo, head of Camarines Sur disaster response office, residents in Partido, Caramoan and Lagonoy told of the wind from the typhoon. Residents in Naga City and Legazpi City in Albay also said that Typhoon “Nina” was bringing more wind than rain.

Power outages were also noted beginning at 8 p.m. in some areas in Camarines Sur and Albay while a province-wide black out, which began 3 p.m., plunged Catanduanes into darkness.

Meanwhile, Camarines Sur governor Miguel “Migz” Villafuerte said on his official Twitter account that he has delivered “lechon” (roasted pig) to evacuees who had taken refuge from the storm. Twenty lechon were distributed to 20 evacuation centers in Camarines Sur.

The governor also promised to distribute more to reach more evacuees on Monday.