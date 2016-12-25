Duterte vows ‘safer, comfortable lives’ for Pinoys in Christmas message

President Rodrigo Duterte has promised “safer and more comfortable lives” for Filipinos as the nation celebrates the holiday season.

“As your President, I will bring food on the table; create more job opportunities; and make our people feel safer and more comfortable,” Duterte said in his Christmas message.

The President said the government remains committed to bring lasting peace to the country, one of his campaign promises.

“Peace remains as one of my main thrusts in governance. We, in the government, are walking the extra mile to offer the olive branch of peace to all,” he said.

He said Christmas the true essence of Christmas was built on peace and generosity.

It is “a season of giving and sharing” especially for the poor and the marginalized, he added.

“Our celebration of Christmas is the world’s longest—a testament that we, Filipinos, are a peace-loving nation. Christmas is also a season of giving and sharing,” he said.

“This wonderful feeling is seen in the faces of our hopeful children, and reflects in the hearts of our loving and cheerful family members and friends,” he added.

The Chief executive urged Filipinos to join the government in building lasting peace and making the Philippines progressive.

“May this year’s Christmas serve as an inspiration in bringing lasting peace and in attaining inclusive economic growth for the country. Together, let us join hands to build a peaceful and progressive Philippines,” he said. JE

