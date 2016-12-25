Signal No. 4 up in Catanduanes as typhoon ‘Nina’ nears landfall

Signal No. 4 was raised over Catanduanes as Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-Ten) neared its landfall.

The typhoon grew stronger at 185 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 255 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Nina was last located at 150 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, moving westward at 15 kph.

Storm signals were also raised in the following areas:

Signal No. 3

Burias Islands, Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, southern Quezon

Signal No. 2

Masbate including Ticao Island, Sorsogon, Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Laguna, rest of Quezon including Polillo Island, Marinduque, and Romblon

Signal No. 1

Metro Manila, Rizal, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Southern Quirino, Southern Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan,Tarlac and Cavite

Nina is expected to make landfall over Catanduanes by Sunday evening.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected along Nina’s path.

Storm surges of up to 2.5 meters are possible over the coastal areas of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, Sorsogon and Catanduanes, Pagasa said.

Sea travel also remained risky over the seaboards of Luzon. RAM

