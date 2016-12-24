Cop shot dead while calming fight in Carmen town, Cebu

CEBU CITY – The police station chief of Catmon town in northern Cebu was shot dead on Christmas Eve while responding to a domestic alarm among five brothers.

Three of the brothers were killed while another was arrested and one remained at large.

Supt. Alexander Nuñez died on the spot after he was shot in the head by one of the brothers.

Nuñez was on his way to Cebu City from Catmon to celebrate Christmas with his family when he received a trouble alarm among five brothers around 4:15 p.m. in Barangay Fuente, Carmen town, Cebu.

He responded to the alarm and tried to pacify the Carlito Jayson and his four brothers Kardo, Jaime, Carlo and Camilo when Carlito suddenly fired at him.

Carlito missed prompting Nuñez to return fire, killing the former.

Seeing their brother killed, Kardo shot Nuñez in the head while Jaime, Carlo and Camilo were holding him.

Nuñez died instantly.

Policemen from Carmen Police station responded.

Pursuing policemen killed Kardo and Camilo and arrested Carlo who was now detained at the police station.

Jaime remained at large.