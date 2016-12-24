12 injured in blast near church in Midsayap

Update

COTABATO CITY – At least 12 persons were injured when unidentified men lobbed a hand grenade toward the road leading to Sto. Nino Parish church in Midsayap, North Cotabato while the Christmas Eve Mass was on going.

Earlier reports said three people were killed, but this was denied by Fr. Jay Virador of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, co-presider of the Nativity of the Lord Mass.

Virador said the blast occurred at about 9:45 p.m. some 30 meters away from the main entrance of the Church where some people were also standing.

The grenade was lobbed beside a police patrol car parked in front of the Church. One of the police officers was injured, according to Senior Police Officer Johny Caballero.

Fr. Virador said the communion was going on when the blast occurred, sending people on the ground.

Commotion also occurred inside the Church after the blast when someone yelled there was a bag left unattended, sending people rushing out of the church.

“The Holy Mass was abruptly ended, no more concluding prayers as there was a commotion,” Virador said.

“People hurriedly left the Church,” Virador said.

“We are saddened by this event when we are supposed to be spreading love and peace on Christmas Day,” Virador said in a radio interview.

Supt. Bernardo Tayong, Midsayap town police chief said, bomb experts are still in the blast site gathering pieces of evidence. There were reports that another grenade or improvised bomb was still in the vicinity of the Church compound.

“Our details are sketchy yet,” he said.

Identities of the victims are not yet available as of posting.