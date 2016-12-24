Signal No. 1 in Metro Manila as ‘Nina’ heads to Bicol area

Typhoon “Nina” (international Nock-Ten) kept its strength as it headed toward Bicol area on Saturday evening.

Signal No. 2 was raised over Camarines Sur, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon and Northern Samar, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon including Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, Aurora, Romblon, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Oriental Mindoro, Aklan, Capiz, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte and Bantayan Island were placed under Signal No. 1.

Nina packed maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph, keeping its speed of 15 kph west northwest.

The typhoon was last located 355 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, and is expected to make landfall over Catanduanes by Sunday afternoon or evening.

Moderate to heavy rains are seen within the path of Typhoon Nina, Pagasa said.

The weather bureau also warned against sea travel over the seaboards of Luzon.

Storm surges of up to 2.5 meters are possible over the coastal areas of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte and Catanduanes./ac