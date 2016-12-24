Queue of stranded vehicles outside Matnog port reaches 4 kilometers

LEGAZPI CITY—The queue of vehicles outside Matnog port has reached four kilometers Saturday after the Philippine Coast Guard Bicol suspended sea travel for passengers’ safety as Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-ten) threatens to hit the Bicol on Sunday.

As many as 284 trucks, 21 buses and 101 private vehicles compose the long line of stranded vehicles at the Matnog port while a total of 2,489 passengers have been stranded at the port since Friday evening, Coast Guard Substation Matnog records revealed. The long queue outside the port is not causing inconvenience to other motorists traveling the road.

More trucks and buses are currently being kept at adjacent Irosin town to prevent further pile up at the port. At 5:30 p.m., the municipal government of Matnog distributed food to the stranded passengers as the PCG announced weather updates.

Meanwhile, Diocese of Sorsogon head Bishop Arturo Bastes said that the midnight Mass at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul will still be at 11 p.m., but parishes are free to change their Mass schedule. In neighboring province of Albay, parishes have rescheduled midnight Masses earlier in accordance with Diocese of Legazpi head Bishop Joel Z. Baylon’s advise.

“The Mass should be held at midnight so everyone is awake to celebrate the second coming of Christ. The earliest should be at 10 p.m.,” Bastes said.

According to Fr. Philippe Andrew B. Gallanosa, member of Diocese of Sorsogon, some parishes will have the midnight Mass as early as 6 p.m.