Duterte to play Santa to cancer patients at Davao hospital

DAVAO CITY – President Rodrigo Duterte will play Santa to cancer patients at the Southern Philippines Medical Center here Saturday.

Although he had regularly visited and distributed Christmas gifts to cancer patients here when he was still mayor, this would be the first time that Duterte will be doing it as President.

Duterte always has a soft heart for cancer patients, especially children, that he even donated a house of his for the use of cancer victims, the Davao Children’s Cancer Fund said.

DCCF is among groups that work with cancer patients here. It also operates Houses of Hopes – where cancer patients and their families stay while receiving treatment from government doctors.