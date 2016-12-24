In Christmas message, Pimentel urges support for Duterte initiatives

Senate President Koko Pimentel led his colleagues in greeting a Merry Christmas and called on the public to support the initiatives of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement, Pimentel, the president of the ruling party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), called on the public to support Duterte’s course of action, particularly the peace talks and the ceasefire with the rebels.

He made the statement amid a spate of summary killings of drug suspects even during the Christmas season, at the height of the administration’s war on drugs, which has claimed over 6,000 lives, including those killed in police operations and the children killed in the crossfire.

“On a personal note, I would like to thank all those who supported me as Senate president and as president of the PDP-Laban, and all those who continue to support PDP and our beloved President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. Thank you for giving us the chance to lead our nation,” PImentel said.

“We have a lot planned for next year. We need to prepare our bodies, hearts, and minds for the hard and challenging work ahead. So let us all take this time to recharge our batteries with courage, fortitude, and steadfastness,” he added.

For her part, Senator Nancy Binay called on the nation to unite and be more persevering in the coming years.

“This Christmas, we pray that we get the gift of healing, especially the pain in our hearts, so that we may become a part of the hope and strength of our country,” Binay said.

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri said his Christmas wish was for everyone to have good health, wealth and peace.

“This Christmas is very special because I got a chance to work with you in the Senate, the bastion of democracy. I pray for a healthy working relationship with you for the good of our country,” he said. JE