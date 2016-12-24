Duterte’s Christmas wish: Peace, order, progress for PH

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday wished a peaceful celebration of the holiday season as he spends his first Christmas as Philippine president.

“My beloved countrymen as we remember the birth of our savior Jesus Christ, let us celebrate with genuine compassion and desire to foster hopes in our hearts,” Duterte said in a video message.

“This Yuledtide season, I wish for peace, order, (and) progress for our country. Greeting you all a very merry Christmas, my family, my fellow workers in government, and let us all look forward for the coming of a new year with great happiness,” he added.

The 71-year old President will spend Christmas day in his hometown Davao City. On the eve of Christmas day, the chief executive is scheduled to visit cancer patients at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City. IDL