4 Makati cops suspended for extortion, kidnapping complaint

The Southern Police District (SPD) director has ordered the suspension of the four Makati police officers involved in extortion and kidnapping complaint filed by the Thai-Filipino partner of a suspect involved in illegal possession of firearms.

SPD Director Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr. on Friday relieved Chief Insp. Aurelio Domingo, head of the Makati police Special Operations Group (SOG), and its three members PO3 Marvin Garcia, PO2 Lloyd Fernandez and PO1 Shamindoning Tomondog.

They were transferred to SPD District Headquarters Support Unit in Fort Bonifacio Taguig City, pending investigation for grave misconduct and irregularity in the conduct of police operation.

Makati police chief Senior Supt. Milo Pagtalunan said the complaint stemmed from the arrest of Rodolfo Galicia last Wednesday for possession of a .38-cal. revolver loaded with ammunition.

Makati police were patrolling Chino Roces Avenue in Makati at 4:15 a.m. when they spotted Galicia, walking like he was drunk. When he was approached by police, Galicia ran back to his car where the firearm was found.

Pagtalunan said Galicia admitted being involved in “salisi” and “budol-budol” operations.

A case of violation of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, had been filed against Galicia before the Makati Prosecutor’s Office on Friday.

Pagtalunan said Galicia’s Thai-Filipino partner Pornthip Saelow went to the Makati police headquarters Thursday night, accompanied by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation, for the extortion and kidnapping complaints against the SOG members who allegedly asked P500,000 for the release of Galicia.

The police chief said Saelow would no longer pursue the cases against the SOG personnel. Pagtalunan, however, said they would still investigate them for possible administrative charges.

“We will not condone anybody from their wrongdoings as what PNP Chief General Bato Dela Rosa has stated. I remind them again not to even attempt on doing [any illegal activity that will mar the police’s reputation],” he said.

Pagtalunan also asked the public to report to the police illegal acts committed by his men to immediately resolve the issue.

In November, President Rodrigo Duterte threatened a Makati police official to resign after receiving reports that city police officers asked bribe money from tourists.

The President did not identify the police official but Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde, regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office, ordered the suspension of Chief Insp. Sherwin Cuntapay, head of the intelligence division of the Makati City police, after an extortion complaint by a Singaporean national.

Albayalde said Cuntapay allegedly asked Wee Siong Lai, owner of companies involved in business process outsourcing and online gaming, to pay P750,000 in exchange for the dropping of an investigation of his involvement in illegal drugs. RAM