Alleged gunman in BIR exec slay nabbed

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) nabbed the suspected gunman behind the killing of Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) regional director Jonas Amora.

The suspect was identified as Alan Manalo, 43, a resident of Batasan Hills in Quezon City.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, QCPD director, said Manalo was suspected to be a hired gunman.

Manalo claimed to be a member of Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu), but Eleazar said this information was yet to be verified.

The suspect was initially arrested on Friday due to indiscriminate firing. But cops noticed his resemblance to the cartographic sketch earlier released by the QCPD of Amora’s killer.

Eyewitnesses positively confirmed Manalo as the gunman, Eleazar said.

The QCPD was still investigating the motive behind the crime.

Amora, who served as BIR Makati director, was shot death near Topside Road corner of C5-Katipunan Avenue last Nov. 21. His driver Angelito Pineda was wounded but survived. RAM