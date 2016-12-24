Saturday, December 24, 2016
Close  
newsinfo / Metro
  • share this

Alleged gunman in BIR exec slay nabbed

/ 01:24 PM December 24, 2016
Jonas Amora killer

Suspected gunman Alan Manalo with QCPD-Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit chief Supt. Rodelio Marcelo (left) and QCPD director Chief Supt. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar. Photo by JHESSET O. ENANO/INQUIRER

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) nabbed the suspected gunman behind the killing of Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) regional director Jonas Amora.

The suspect was identified as Alan Manalo, 43, a resident of Batasan Hills in Quezon City.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, QCPD director, said Manalo was suspected to be a hired gunman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manalo claimed to be a member of Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu), but Eleazar said this information was yet to be verified.

The suspect was initially arrested on Friday due to indiscriminate firing. But cops noticed his resemblance to the cartographic sketch earlier released by the QCPD of Amora’s killer.

READ: Cops release pic of bir exec’s killer

Eyewitnesses positively confirmed Manalo as the gunman, Eleazar said.

The QCPD was still investigating the motive behind the crime.

Amora, who served as BIR Makati director, was shot death near Topside Road corner of C5-Katipunan Avenue last Nov. 21. His driver Angelito Pineda was wounded but survived. RAM

READ: Top BIR-Makati exec shot dead in QC ambush

TAGS: BIR, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Jonas Amora, QCPD, Quezon City Police District
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net


© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved