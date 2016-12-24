Robredo urges Pinoys: Dispel darkness, bring happiness to PH

Departing from the usual cheery season’s greetings, Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo’s Christmas message sounded rather subdued, as she spoke about dispelling the “darkness” shrouding the nation and the need to spread hope in these trying times.

In a statement issued on Christmas Eve, the Vice President alluded to the results of a recent survey indicating that eight out of 10 Filipinos feared falling victim to the government’s increasingly bloody war on drugs.

Robredo, who quit her Cabinet post early this month over differences with President Rodrigo Duterte and emerged as a central opposition figure, said Christmas was a time when the people were supposed to “cast away all their fears and celebrate the birth of Jesus.”

“But there have been surveys recently saying our people are feeling trepidation and concern. I am deeply saddened by the fear shown by our nation at a time when we are supposed to be celebrating,” she said in Filipino.

Robredo reminded Filipinos that Jesus had been born at a time of persecution and suffering.

“One tiny child brought light and hope to a place shrouded by fear. And that little child brought salvation to the entire world,” she said.

The former Camarines Sur congresswoman urged the Filipino people to “bring hope, instead of losing courage.”

“Bring love; not anger and hatred. Bring unity; do not sow division,” Robredo said.

“I believe we can dispel the darkness and bring happiness to our nation,” she said.

In this way, according to Robredo, “the glow of the [Christmas] decor and the lights everywhere will also shine in our hearts this Christmas.” RAM