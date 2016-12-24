Duterte’s martial law remarks a ‘cause for alarm’—Bayan

Militant group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) on Saturday slammed President Rodrigo Duterte for saying that he wanted to amend constitutional restrictions in declaring martial law.

Bayan secretary-general Renato Reyes said Duterte’s latest martial law remarks are a “cause for alarm.”

“Bayan rejects any suggestions or proposals to change the Constitutional safeguards on the declaration of Martial Law. While we recognize that the President has previously stated that he does not intended to declare Martial Law since nothing good came of it in the past, his recent pronouncements are a cause for alarm, especially since there are ongoing moves to change the Constitution,” Reyes said in a statement.

In a speech in Angeles City in Pampanga, Duterte on Thursday said he wanted to amend the provisions on martial law declaration and term limits for local officials under the 1987 Constitution.

Duterte said he wanted the declaration of martial rule to be the sole prerogative of the President without having to seek the approval of Congress and the Supreme Court.

Reyes said Duterte should refrain from making references to martial law “especially in relation to his war on drugs,” which has claimed thousands of lives since assuming office in June.

“The only reference he should be making to Martial Law is one that involves reminding the people of its dangers and past abuses,” Reyes added.

Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday said Duterte’s move to “challenge the democratic safeguards of the very Constitution he swore to uphold” was “appalling.”

“This is not a battle we will take sitting down. As Filipinos, we have demonstrated our courage to stand up and make our voices heard for the sake of protecting our freedom and fighting for the truth,” Robredo said. IDL