Erap in hospital due to pneumonia

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada may not be home for Christmas as he has been confined in the hospital since Wednesday due to pneumonia.

This was according to Estrada’s son, Sen. JV Ejercito, who said his 79-year-old father was “not really good, had a hard time breathing and looked pale” when brought to Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City.

“There’s a chance he might not be home for Christmas,” Ejercito told the Inquirer, noting that a pneumonia patient especially of Estrada’s age requires monitoring. “It can take a while.”

Doctors so far had given Estrada antibiotics and his condition was “improving slowly,” the senator added.

Not the first time

City Hall spokesperson Diego Cagahastian said it was not the first time that Estrada had been hospitalized for days.

Sometime in 2003, he recalled, Estrada underwent a knee surgery in Hong Kong. The former President was then under hospital arrest and on trial for plunder at the Sandiganbayan antigraft court, which granted him permission to have the operation outside the country.

Cagahastian maintained that Estrada had made no special requests while confined at the hospital, saying he continued to run the affairs of the local government from there by sending instructions on the phone.

Still in charge

“He is still the mayor. It’s still him who is in charge,” Cagahastian said.

Malacañang on Friday issued a statement wishing for Estrada’s speedy and full recovery.

“Get well soon, Mayor Erap,” said Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, who also heaped praise on the political veteran who has consistently praised President Duterte, particularly on his antidrug campaign.

“As mayor of the Philippines’ capital and premier city, he regained Manila’s lost glory. The National Competitiveness Council named it the most competitive city in the Philippines,” Andanar said.—KRISTINE FELISSE MANGUNAY AND LEILA B. SALAVERRIA