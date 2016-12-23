Palace wishes Erap ‘speedy and full’ recovery

Malacanang on Friday wished the “speedy and full recovery” of former president and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada after he was confined at a hospital because of pneumonia.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said Estrada was brought to Cardinal Santos Hospital in San Juan City two days ago and was diagnosed to have slight infection in the lungs.

“The Palace wishes the speedy and full recovery of former president and Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada,” Andanar siad in a statement.

The Palace official described Estrada as the mayor who “regained Manila’s lost glory.”

“The National Competitiveness Council named it the most competitive city in the Philippines. Get well soon, Mayor Erap!,” he said.

Estrada is now on his second term as Manila mayor after narrowly beating former mayor Alfredo Lim in the May national elections.