P3.6 billion worth of ‘shabu’ seized in San Juan

/ 05:23 PM December 23, 2016
At least P3.6 billion worth of shabu or methamphetamine were seized in San Juan on Friday afternoon, DZMM reported.

Around 100 bags with 6-10 kilos of shabu in each bag were discovered in a residential area at Mangga street in San Juan.

A kilo of shabu costs P6 million, according to National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Two suspected Chinese or Taiwanese nationals were caught in the operation. An NBI investigation is still ongoing, and officials are still identifying the said suspects. JE

