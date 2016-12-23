Robredo ‘appalled’ by Duterte remark on power to declare martial law

Vice President Leni Robredo is prepared to go to battle against the return of martial law.

In a stinging rebuke of President Duterte’s comments that he should have the power to declare martial law unhampered by Congress or the Supreme Court, Robredo said she was appalled by the implications of the President’s words.

“This is not a battle we will take sitting down,” she said in a statement on Friday.

“The threat of a return to Martial Law and one-man-rule is the worst Christmas gift to the Filipino people,” Robredo said, imploring the public to show their indignation at Mr. Duterte’s implied threat to democracy.

“As Filipinos, we have demonstrated our courage to stand up and make our voices heard for the sake of protecting our freedom and fighting for the truth,” she said.

Robredo, who recently quit her Cabinet post over differences with Mr. Duterte and emerged as opposition leader, said the President’s reference to specific provisions in the 1987 Constitution providing controls on martial law as a “reckless reaction” to the Marcos regime was an insult to the Filipino experience of the dictatorship.

“Moreover, for President Duterte to challenge the democratic safeguards of the very constitution he swore to uphold on June 30, 2016 is appalling,” she said.

“Let us remain vigilant against the threat of Martial Law, and fight against any move that will curtail our freedoms,” said Robredo. JE