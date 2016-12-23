Edsa traffic time continues to improve — MMDA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday said that despite the heavy volume of vehicles this holiday season, it has seen an improvement of 28 minutes decrease in travel time.

MMDA said that in a comparative survey, this day and year had a 1 hour, 10 minutes decrease in travel time — from Roxas Blvd. to Monumento and vice versa — compared to 1 hour, 39 minutes on the same date last year.

There is also an increase in travel speed; MMDA has recorded an increase of 5.63 kph today, 19.54 kilometers per hour, compared to 13.91 kilometers per hour taken on the same date last year.

MMDA also expressed its gratitude to the motoring public for their understanding, continued support and cooperation.

“With Christmas just around the corner and when traffic is expected to be heaviest during the holidays in almost major thoroughfares in Metro Manila, the cooperation of the public and private sectors has been vital in improving the traffic flow,” MMDA General Manager Tim Orbos said in a statement.

He also acknowledged the initiatives and efforts of public transport groups and motorcycle riders federations in recent months for helping out with stakeholder-specific traffic solutions.

“The agency is also grateful to these groups who made it possible for the strict enforcement of our existing traffic rules and regulations. With their ranks’ cooperation, a semblance of discipline can now be seen in our roads,” he said. JE/rga