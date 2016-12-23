De Lima calls for compassion for those seeking justice this Christmas

Senator Leila De Lima, the most vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, on Friday called on the public to be caring and compassionate this Christmas day, especially to the families seeking justice.

In a statement, De Lima said Filipinos certainly would never run out of reasons to smile especially during Christmas.

“Isa nga po ang Paskong Pilipino sa pinakamakulay sa buong mundo. Gaano man kapayak ang ating salo-salo, hindi tayo nauubusan ng dahilang ngumiti hangga’t nananatiling buo at sama-sama ang ating pamilya (The Christmas celebration of Filipinos is one of the most colorful ones in the world. Our banquet may be simple but we never run out of reason to smile as long as our families are complete and together),” De Lima said.

Nonetheless, she said she hoped Filipinos would not forget those calling for justice, implying the victims of extrajudicial killings, which continued unabated days ahead of Christmas.

“Gayumpaman, nawa’y alalahanin din po natin na ang Pasko ngayong taon ay nagdudulot ng kalungkutan para sa marami nating kababayan. Matinding pagsubok ito para sa mga kumakayod sa ibang bansa, na hindi man lamang mayayakap ang mga mahal sa buhay; sa mga naulila ng kanilang ama, ina, anak, kapatid, asawa; at maging sa mga pamilyang hanggang ngayon ay naghahanap pa rin ng hustisya, kundi man tuluyan nang nawalan ng pag-asa,” De Lima said.

(Nevertheless, I hope we remember that this Christmas brought sadness to many of our countrymen. This is a tough challenge to those who are working abroad who won’t be able to hug their loved ones; those who lost their fathers, mothers, children, siblings and spouses; and to the families who until today are seeking justice, if they have not completely lost their hope.)

De Lima called on the Filipinos to be caring and compassionate to everyone during these trying times.

“Tinatawag po ang bawat isa sa atin na magsilbing lakas, magmalasakit, at magbukas palad sa kapwa, hindi lang ngayong Kapaskuhan, kundi maging sa araw-araw nating pamumuhay. Sa bawat pagkakataon, tularan po natin ang halimbawa ng Panginoon tungo sa isang makatarungan at makataong lipunan,” De Lima said.

(Each of us are called to give strength, compassion and to care for our fellows not only this Christmas but in our daily lives. In every opportunity, let us emulate the example our the Lord toward a just and humane society.)

De Lima expressed thanks to the blessings she has received, amid battering from allies of the President who accused her of benefiting from the drug trade at the national penitentiary when she was Justice Secretary.

“Nagpapasasalamat tayo sa mga natanggap nating biyaya, at sa lakas na ipinagkaloob ng Panginoon para malampasan ang mga nagdaang hamon (I am grateful for all the blessing I received and for the strength the Lord has given me to overcome all the past challenges),” De Lima said. RAM

